EXCLUSIVE: Migrant Apprehensions Drop 62 Percent in One Week Post Title 42

The daily number of migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents fell by 62 percent during the past week from a peak of 10,605 one week ago. On Monday, agents apprehended only 3,882 migrants who crossed the southwest border with Mexico between ports of entry.

In the two weeks leading up to the end of Title 42, Breitbart Texas reported the daily migrant apprehension rate increased from about 7,400 during the last three days in April to 10,605 on May 10 — one day before the end of Title 42. On the final day of Title 42, that number fell slightly to 9,788, according to a law enforcement source. The numbers continued to fall each day until Sunday when agents apprehended 3,852 migrants. On Monday, the numbers increased slightly to 3,882 migrants — down 62 percent from the peak on May 10.

Over the weekend, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted that agents apprehended an average of just under 5,000 migrants per day during a three-day period.

The Del Rio Sector reported the apprehension of 923 migrants on Monday — the busiest sector of the day. This was followed by the Tucson Sector (710), El Paso Sector (657), and the Rio Grande Valley Sector (536).

Worthy of note — over the weekend, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers patrolling near Roma, Texas, under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star Border Security initiative encountered a group of 20 Chinese migrants, according to DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez. (Photo above)

“They were just walking on the roadway,” Olivarez stated.

According to U.S. immigration laws, the fact is that most noncitizens coming to our border are not eligible to remain in the United States. Asylum laws do not provide for relief solely for economic reasons or for general violence.https://t.co/HriWcruv1H pic.twitter.com/nWUoh6XNui — CBP (@CBP) May 17, 2023

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports an exponential increase in the number of Chinese migrant apprehensions taking place along U.S. borders. During the first six months of Fiscal Year 23, which began on October 1, 2022, agents apprehended 6,558 Chinese migrants who entered the United States outside of a legal port of entry.

The apprehension of nearly 6,600 Chinese migrants in six months nearly equals the combined totals of the entire six previous years (6,772 Chinese migrants), according to official Border Patrol reports.