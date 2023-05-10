EXCLUSIVE: Border Migrant Apprehensions Top 10k for Second Day in a Row

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 20,000 migrants in the past two days who crossed the southwest border with Mexico between ports of entry. Tuesday was the second day in a row where the apprehension rate topped 10,000 per day as the end of Title 42 approached on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Border Patrol agents apprehended 10,079 migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the United States. This is up slightly from the 10,062 migrant apprehensions on Monday and the 8,684 apprehended on Sunday, according to a law enforcement source.

In addition to the more than 20,000 apprehensions during the past two days, Border Patrol reports also reveal that an additional 4,700 migrants are classified as known got-aways. This brings the total number of known border crossers for the two-day period to nearly 25,000 migrants.

The average daily apprehension rate increased at an alarming rate over the past two weeks as the expected end of Title 42 on May 11 approaches. During the last three days of April, agents apprehended 7,406 migrants per day, Breitbart Texas reported.

During the next week, the number of apprehensions climbed to 7,850 per day.

In response to the rapidly rising number of migrant apprehensions ahead of the end of Title 42, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the deployment of a 545-soldier Tactical Border Force to supplement the approximately 10,000 Texas Nation Guard soldiers and airmen already deployed under Operation Lone Star, Breitbart Texas reported.

“Biden sent 1,500 troops to the border to do paperwork,” the governor tweeted. “I deployed elite trained soldiers to defend Texas.”

The governor also stepped up the program of busing migrants from the Texas border region to Democrat-run sanctuary cities.

Officials with the Office of the Texas Governor told Breitbart Texas on Tuesday that the State of Texas is stepping up the busing of migrants from the border region to sanctuary cities in response to the most recent migrant surge. Three buses left Texas this week heading to Chicago, New York City, and Philadelphia, officials stated.

The first bus arrived in Chicago on Tuesday morning, a source told Breitbart. Buses to New York City and Philadelphia remain en route.

“Governor Abbott launched the border bus mission in April 2022 to provide support to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities as the Biden Administration dumps thousands of migrants in their towns,” Andrew Mahaleris, press secretary for Governor Abbott said in response to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas. “Texas has since bused over 17,300 migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia, providing much-needed relief.”

The impact of the sudden surge of migrants crossing the border is impacting Texas border cities. On May 5, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, issued the city’s second border-related disaster declaration in the past six months. The declaration comes as thousands of migrants camped out on the city’s streets.

“When President Biden ends Title 42 in two days, by the Biden Administration’s own admission, there could be as many as 13,000 illegal immigrants a day crossing the border,” Mahaleris added. “Until President Biden steps up and does his job, Texas will continue busing migrants to sanctuary cities to provide relief to our overwhelmed border towns.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.