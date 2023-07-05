New Paramilitary Group Surfaces in Southern Mexico as Cartel Violence Spreads

A new paramilitary group surfaced in southern Mexico, claiming to have taken up arms to defend against a cartel-connected paramilitary group. The rise of paramilitary groups comes at a time when Mexico’s government has been unable to contain the rapid spread of cartel violence plaguing the country. Criminal organizations openly challenge and force police and military forces into submission.

Recently, in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, a group calling themselves the Civil Army of the Indigenous People of Panthelo began sending videos and statements claiming to be taking up arms. They group claims it formed to defend residents against another paramilitary group calling themselves Los Machetes.

The group known as Los Machetes first made headlines in 2021 when they began carrying out a series of attacks on cells connected to the Sinaloa Cartel and to local politicians. According to news articles from the time, Los Machetes carried out ambush-style attacks, used explosives, and displayed advanced tactical training.

Investigations by Breitbart Texas have revealed that Los Machetes is connected with Cartel Jalisco New Generation. It remains unclear if any drug cartel is behind the new group that surfaced in Chiapas.

En #Chiapas así un grupo armado recorre el municipio de #Pantelho después de señalar que lo tomaron este lunes. pic.twitter.com/7z3eDwItC2 — Dominio Público (@DominioPblico3) July 4, 2023

The arrival of new paramilitary groups in southern Mexico comes soon after cartel gunmen kidnapped 16 police employees in another part of that state. The group carried out the kidnappings as a way to pressure officials into firing corrupt government employees, Breitbart Texas reported.

The incident sparked much controversy after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made light of the situation by claiming that if the cartel gunmen did not release their victims, he “would tell their parents.” The gunmen ultimately released the victims, but to date, authorities have not made any arrests.

