Exclusive Photos: Demonstrators Protest Texas Border Buoy Project

Protesters gather along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, to demonstrate against Abbott's floating border barrier. (Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas)
Randy Clark

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A group of open border advocates staged a protest on Friday near one of the busiest border crossing areas along the Rio Grande. About two dozen protesters chanted and unfurled signs critical of Abbott’s latest border buoy project on the day materials for the barrier project arrived in Eagle Pass, Texas.  One group member carried a large sign that read, “Hey Governor, shove those Buoys up your AbButt.”

Protesters gather at Eagle Pass to demonstrate against floating border barrier. (Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas)

After organizing briefly at the entrance to a public boat ramp near the Rio Grande, the group marched several hundred yards to the banks and unfurled a large banner that read “Defund the Wall, Fund our Future.”  Other protesters, demonstrating against the installation of the floating border barrier, carried signs in Spanish that read, “El Rio Es Vida.” This translates to “The River is Life.” Another sign in Spanish read “Abbott, Pura Mentira” or “Abbott, Pure Lie.”

Protesters gather along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, to demonstrate against Abbott's floating border barrier. (Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas)

The group of protesters consisted of residents from Eagle Pass and some who traveled from Laredo to participate in the demonstration. Although the group’s leadership was unclear, Maverick County Democratic Party Chair Juanita Martinez was among the group.

A tractor-trailers stands by to deliver Governor Greg Abbott's border buoy floating border barrier system. (Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas)

As Texas Department of Public Safety troopers deployed under Operation Lone Star kept a watchful eye on the group, a convoy of trucks carrying the initial shipment buoys was staged along a highway outside the city, waiting for delivery instructions.

Breitbart Texas reported that the governor announced the project after the passage of several border security bills during the most recent legislative session.  The Cochrane USA corporation manufactures the 1,000-foot-long structure consisting of four-foot-wide buoys.

Cochrane USA Floating Barriers -- Artist's rendition on Rio Grande in Texas.

Cochrane USA Floating Barriers — Artist’s rendition of Governor Greg Abbott’s floating border barrier on the Rio Grande in Texas.

Although the barrier will only consist of an initial 1,000 feet, Abbott told reporters at a recent signing ceremony the barrier could be moved to other border hotspots or expanded upon. The project will be funded through legislation Abbot signed into law in June, which allocates $5.1 billion for enhanced border security measures in the state.

Texas DPS troopers detain a group of migrants in Eagle Pass where a new floating barrier is about to be installed. (Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas)

Texas DPS troopers detain a group of migrants in Eagle Pass, where a new floating barrier is about to be installed. (Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas)

Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told Breitbart Texas the project is now underway. The installation will begin once the initial surveys of the Rio Grande are completed, and complete installation will conclude by late July.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol.  Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

