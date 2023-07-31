WATCH: Texas Cops Rescue Unconscious Man from Burning Car

Texas police officers rescued an unconscious man from a burning car early Saturday morning. The car burst into flames after striking a telephone pole.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police dispatchers in White Settlement, Texas, received a call from a citizen regarding a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole an burst into flames, according to a dashcam video released by police officials. Officers responded to the scene and found two people inside the burning car.

The caller reporting the incident advised the dispatcher that two people inside the vehicle had just run into a telephone pole and that there was a fire under the front of the car. As the video begins, three White Settlement police officers can be seen carrying what appears to be an unconscious person from the bringing car.

By this time, the entire engine compartment is in flames, and the fire has spread to the telephone pole.

Bodycam video from one of the officers shows the second victim still trapped inside the car.

“We’re going to get you out of the car,” the officer reassured the trapped passenger. The officers helped the victim away from the car and laid him on the ground.

While police assisted the two people from the vehicle, another officer retrieved a fire extinguisher and attempted to put out the fire.

“I want to highlight the heroic actions by the brave police officers who serve our community,” White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook said in a Facebook post. “As you can see from the video, had it not been for the quick and decisive actions by police, this crash could have had a very different outcome. Our dispatchers received the information and were able to get our team in a position to help while managing the 9-1-1 calls and police radio.”

White Settlement is located just west of Fort Worth, Texas.