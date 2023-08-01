Oklahoma National Guard Joins 12 Other States in Texas Border Security Mission

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt ordered 50 members of his state’s National Guard to the Texas border to support Operation Lone Star. The Guardsmen will join soldiers and airmen from 12 other states deployed to the Texas border with Mexico.

Responding to a request for assistance from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Governor Stitt ordered 50 members of the Oklahoma Nation Guard to travel to South Texas in support of the Operation Lone Star border security mission, KOSO NPR reported. Governor Stitt joined with 12 other Republican governors who responded to Abbott’s request by deploying National Guard Units and/or state law enforcement officers.

Those governors include:

Governor Kim Reynolds, IA

Governor Glenn Youngkin, VA

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, AR

Governor Ron DeSantis, FL

Governor Brad Little, ID

Governor Jim Pillen, NE

Governor Doug Burgum, ND

Governor Mike DeWine, OH

Governor Kevin Stitt, OK

Governor Henry McMaster, SC

Governor Kristi Noem, SD

Governor Bill Lee, TN

Governor Jim Justice, WV

“Every state is a border state, and Republican governors – together – are stepping up to protect Americans where Biden has failed,” the collective governors said in a written statement.

In his deployment announcement, Governor Stitt wrote: “By deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we’re sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation.”

RELATED ARTICLES:

The Oklahoma troops will be a “force multiplier,” Guard officials added. They will not be exercising any law enforcement authority along the border. “It will be the local law enforcement agencies that are responsible for investigating and then, if necessary, detaining those people if they’re involved in illegal activities,” Oklahoma Nation Guard deputy public affairs officer LeeAnn Tumblson told the Oklahoma radio station.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.