Remains Found Mass Grave near Border in Mexico Possibly Those of Migrants Attacked by Cartel in 2021

Authorities in Mexico found at least 11 bodies in a mass grave in the border state of Chihuahua. The bodies are believed to be part of a group of migrants that were attacked and killed by cartel gunmen in 2021.

The investigation began late last week when authorities found several bodies in a clandestine gravesite near Coyame Sotol, Chihuahua, an area south of the border city of Presidio, Texas. Since then, authorities continued their search and reported the discovery of additional bodies in the area. The remains have not yet been identified.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office revealed they had finished searching the area and used heavy machinery to search for additional bodies. No additional gravesites were found.

Authorities found the first remains approximately four feet deep in the gravesites and continued searching in additional specific places. Investigators revealed they have a suspect in custody identified as Julian “N,” known as El Roque. Authorities arrested him in February concerning the kidnapping of 13 migrants on September 25, 2021. At the time, authorities found one of the migrants, but the other 12 have never been found and are believed to have been killed.

According to information released by the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office, authorities are expected to carry out DNA testing on the human remains to determine if the remains from the latest mass grave are those of the missing migrants.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco.