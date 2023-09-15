Six Gulf Cartel Gunmen Killed in Clash with Mexican Police near Texas Border

Six Gulf Cartel gunmen died during a shootout with police forces in the border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas. The shootout comes as the Mexican border state continues to be ground zero for a fierce turf war between rival factions of the Gulf Cartel.

The shootouts took place on Tuesday morning when the city of Reynosa experienced three separate firefights. The deadliest shootout occurred just south of Reynosa in the Alfredo Bonfil neighborhood. At the time, a squad of Tamaulipas state police officers was patrolling various dirt roads around the city when a group of Gulf Cartel gunmen in various vehicles tried to ambush them.

The police officers fought off the attack, killing six gunmen and forcing the rest to flee. The gunmen all had body armor with the CDG logo.

Earlier in the day, a group of gunmen tried to carry out another ambush against police forces in the city’s west side in the Riveras Del Carmen neighborhood. Authorities fought off the attack and chased the gunmen through various parts of the city.

As a result of that first clash, authorities spotted, through video surveillance, one of the vehicles that had taken part in the earlier attack and moved to intercept it in the south side of the city near the Balcones de Alcala neighborhood. The driver tried to flee, leading police on a chase where both sides exchanged gunfire. Authorities were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the driver who was also wearing a Gulf Cartel vest.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

“J.C. Sanchez” from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.