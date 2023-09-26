Texas Troopers Remove Venezuelan Flag Planted by Migrants on Border River Island

Texas Department of Public Safety Marine Unit troopers pull down a Venezuelan flag planted on an island in the Rio Grande. Multiple migrants have been seen carrying Venezuelan flags as they enter the U.S. to seek “asylum.”

Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez posted a video on X showing a Venezuelan flag planted by migrants on a small island in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. DPS Marine Unit troopers quickly responded to the island and tore down the flag.

“Some [Venezuelan migrants] decided to claim a #Texas island by placing a foreign flag – that was quickly taken care of by our DPS Tactical Marine Unit. #DontMessWithTexas,” Olivarez wrote.

The flag appears to be makeshift as it does not bear the eight stars on an official flag. It is similar to the Colombian flag, which has a broader yellow band over the blue and red bands. The Venezuelan flag displays three equally spaced yellow, blue, and red bands.

Last week, Breitbart Texas Randy Clark observed a Venezuelan migrant proudly displaying the flag (photo above) of his home country from which he seeks “asylum.” Many Venezuelan migrants interviewed by Breitbart left their home nation years ago and have been living in Colombia, Argentina, Peru, and Chile.

Most of the migrants currently entering the Eagle Pass area of operations are reported to be Venezuelan, according to a source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection.