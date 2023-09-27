GRAPHIC: Cartel Gunmen Spread Terror in Mexican Border State After Dumping 12 Bodies

One of Mexico’s most violent drug cartels spread terror in the border state of Nuevo Leon after dumping 12 dismembered bodies in various locations. The gory crime scenes come as Mexico’s government has been unable to stop the raging violence throughout the region. The drug cartels fight for control of lucrative trafficking routes and the local narcotics market.

This week, a group of gunmen from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas dumped several ice chests and trash bags with dismembered bodies inside in six separate locations in the Monterrey metropolitan area. Next to the bodies, the gunmen left several posterboards and banners taunting their rivals. In one set of banners, the gunmen claimed that the victims were rivals who had tried to infiltrate the CDN to pass off information.

Breitbart Texas was the first news outlet that reported on the arrival of several factions of the Sinaloa Cartel to Nuevo Leon. The group has since begun clashing with other organizations and waging a fierce turf war with the CDN and other independent organizations.

Soon after the discovery of the 12 bodies throughout the city, Nuevo Leon State Representative Waldo Fernandez spoke with Breitbart Texas in building the state legislature. He said he would be making various motions to demand that the governor and local mayors present to the state congress the results of the security coordination meetings they claim to be having.

“Nowadays, the criminals appear to be more organized than the security agencies in Nuevo Leon,” Fernandez said.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.