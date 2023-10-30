GRAPHIC: Mexican Border City Reports 42nd Migrant Drowning This Year

Mexican authorities recovered the bodies of two migrants from the banks of the Rio Grande over the weekend. The drowning marks the 42nd case this year in that particular border city.

The case took place this weekend in the Mexican border city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, — just south of Eagle Pass, Texas. Members of the rescue Group Beta from Mexico’s National Migration Institute responded to a spot along the Rio Grande known as the Devil Road, where a caller had notified them about two bodies floating in the water.

The agents fished the bodies of two men who are believed to have drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande and enter Texas illegally. The men have not been identified.

According to statistics from Beta Group, there have been 42 drownings in the Piedras Negras areas this year. The rising number of drownings and migrant fatalities comes at a time when the border state of Coahuila continues to be one of the busiest migrant routes into the United States.

Since most of the migrants reaching Piedras Negras are looking to cross into Texas, surrender to Border Patrol, and make credible fear or asylum claims, U.S. authorities have been unable to stop the groups that continue to arrive. As Breitbart Texas reported, this migration trend has sparked much diplomatic tension since Texas has tried to use barbed wire and buoys to keep migrants out. These actions have been criticized by both the Biden Administration and Mexico’s Government.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” and “C.E. Herrera” from Coahuila.