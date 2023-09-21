WATCH: Migrants Breach Border, Push Small Children Under Texas Razor Wire

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers began arresting migrants who breached the razor wire barrier in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday afternoon. During the breach, Breitbart Texas observed small children being pushed under the wire meant to deter illegal migrant crossings.

Late Thursday morning, migrants staged in Piedras Negras began crossing the Rio Grande in small groups to reach the Texas border in Eagle Pass. When the groups of migrants arrived, they lined up along the river bank and in the river as they confronted DPS officials and the razor wire border barrier. Border Patrol agents were not in the vicinity.

On Wednesday, DPS officials and the City of Eagle Pass declared the park to be private property and announced that anyone breaching the barrier would be arrested for criminal trespass.

The standoff between the migrants and DPS troopers lasted for a couple of hours before the migrants became frustrated and approached the wire. Soon, small groups, including pre-school-age children, could be seen crossing under the wire near the El Camino International Bridge.

As the migrants successfully made their way under the wire, DPS troopers arrested them and moved them to a nearby rallying point for processing. A DPS spokesman told reporters the single adults would all be arrested and prosecuted for violations of Texas law. Once verified as actual families, the family units would be turned over to Border Patrol agents for processing.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.