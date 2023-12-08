BORDER CRISIS: 17,000 Migrants Apprehended in 5 Days in Texas Border Sector

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector apprehended more than 17,000 migrants in the past five days, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports.

Tucson Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal posted a report on X showing the apprehension of 17,034 migrants during a recent five-day period. The migrants illegally crossed the border from Mexico, mostly into the Eagle Pass area of operations.

Over the last 5 days, Del Rio Sector agents have apprehended 17,034 undocumented migrants who crossed the border illegally from Mexico to the United States. Through these unprecedented times, our agents stand committed to securing our border and safeguarding our nation! #usbp pic.twitter.com/Y50PZu4eDW — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) December 7, 2023

Chief Bernal called the current border crisis “unprecedented times.”

During a 24-hour period this week, agents apprehended more than 3,000 migrants.

Over the last 24 hours, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered over 3,000 undocumented migrants. Our agents worked steadily throughout the day to secure these individuals and coordinate transportation for all the encounters. Great job! #LawEnforcement #usbp pic.twitter.com/O9XZr7a7qb — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) December 6, 2023

Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported the massive surge in migrants forced hundreds to camp out near the only international bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, that remains open for legal border crossings.

“More than 1,200 migrants were provided thermal mylar blankets and placed in an open field near the international bridge as the agency depleted its capacity to transport and detain the migrants at nearby Border Patrol stations and the only local soft-side processing center known as Firefly,” Clark wrote.

RELATED ARTICLES:

By the end of November, Border Patrol agents apprehended an estimated 370,000 migrants along the southwest border during the first two months of Fiscal Year 24, Breitbart Texas reported. Approximately 81,000 of these apprehensions took place in the Del Rio Sector.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.