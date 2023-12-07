3,000 Migrants Cross into Texas Border Sector in 24 Hours

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector apprehended more than 3,000 migrants during a 24-hour period this week. The surge of migrants is overwhelming Border Patrol resources in the area, leading to the closure of an international crossing point and migrants being forced to camp out in the cold while they await transportation for processing.

Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal posted a report showing the apprehension of more than 3,000 migrants during a 24-hour period this week. “Our agents worked steadily throughout the day to secure these individuals and coordinate transportation for all the encounters,” the chief stated.

Over the last 24 hours, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered over 3,000 undocumented migrants. Our agents worked steadily throughout the day to secure these individuals and coordinate transportation for all the encounters. Great job! #LawEnforcement #usbp pic.twitter.com/O9XZr7a7qb — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) December 6, 2023

Bernal reported last week that his agents encountered 160 large migrant groups since the beginning of FY24 on October 1. The Border Patrol defines a large group as more than 100 migrants in a single crossing.

Since October 1, 2023, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have encountered 160 large groups of undocumented migrants containing over 100 persons per group. Despite these challenges, our agents remain committed to our border security mission and the safety of our communities. pic.twitter.com/RiwL71C5PZ — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) November 30, 2023

Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported the massive surge in migrants forced hundreds to camp out near the only international bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, that remains open for legal border crossings.

“More than 1,200 migrants were provided thermal mylar blankets and placed in an open field near the international bridge as the agency depleted its capacity to transport and detain the migrants at nearby Border Patrol stations and the only local soft-side processing center known as Firefly,” Clark wrote.

RELATED ARTICLES:

The Biden administration responded to the once-again growing crisis on the Texas border by shutting down the Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 for legal border crossings.

“Beginning at 3 p.m. local time, CBP’s Office of Field Operations will temporarily suspend vehicle processing operations at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass, Texas, and at 2 p.m. local time, reduce vehicle processing in Lukeville, Arizona, in order to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody,” CBP officials stated. “In response to this influx in encounters, we will continue to surge all available resources to expeditiously and safely process migrants. We will maximize consequences against those without a legal basis to remain in the United States. CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation.”

By the end of November, Border Patrol agents apprehended an estimated 370,000 migrants along the southwest border during the first two months of Fiscal Year 24, Breitbart Texas reported. Approximately 81,000 of these apprehensions took place in the Del Rio Sector.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.