A group of cartel gunmen shot and killed two rivals from the Gulf Cartel, claiming it was payback for the shooting of a three-year-old boy during a targeted killing earlier this week. The latest killing comes as both the Gulf Cartel and the Cartel del Noreste faction of Los Zetas continue to fight for control of key areas in the border state of Tamaulipas.

On Wednesday, a team of gunmen stormed a house in the Marte R. Gomez neighborhood on the western side of Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas. Inside the house, the gunmen shot and killed two Gulf Cartel members and escaped.

When authorities arrived, they found the bodies of the two cartel members, various weapons, and a set of body armor with Gulf Cartel patches.

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that hours after the killing, a series of social media messages allegedly from CDN-Los Zetas took credit for the killing, claiming it was a response to the shooting of a three-year-old boy. The message also taunted the Gulf Cartel, saying they refused to face them head-on and only targeted families.

The killing is tied to another killing earlier this week in Ciudad Victoria, where a group of gunmen shot and killed a 29-year-old man who was a member of CDN-Los Zetas, Breitbart Texas reported. During that attack, the gunmen also injured the intended victim’s three-year-old son, who was in the vehicle with him. The young boy remains in critical condition after a bullet entered his chest and went out his back.

The violence in Ciudad Victoria comes as state authorities continue to claim the state is safe while rival cartels fight fierce turf wars.

