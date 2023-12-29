Border Patrol reports indicate the Biden administration will shatter the previous record for the number of migrants apprehended who illegally enter the U.S. between ports of entry in December. An unofficial Border Patrol report shows that agents apprehended approximately 232,000 migrants in the first 28 days of December. With three days to go in the month, agents could apprehend nearly 260,000 by the end of the month.

Border Patrol agents nationwide apprehended approximately 232,000 migrants thus far in December, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. With three days to go in the month, this already shatters the previous single-month record of just over 224,000 migrants set just one year ago, according to the CBP Nationwide Encounters Report.

The Tucson Sector continues to lead the nation in migrant apprehensions in December. According to unofficial reports posted on X by Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin, his agents apprehended 16,800 migrants just in the last week. This brings his reported total for the first four weeks of December to 73,500 migrant apprehensions. This represents the largest single-month total for the Tucson Sector since the last year of the Clinton administration, when agents encountered 76,245 in March 2020. In contrast, during FY20, President Donald Trump’s last full year in office, Tucson Sector agents apprehended only 66,076 migrants.

Since the new fiscal year began on October 1, agents have already apprehended more than 615,000 migrants.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Apprehension numbers for December come from unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. The numbers are subject to change in official reports when they are released. The December Southwest Land Border Encounters report is due to be released by mid-January.