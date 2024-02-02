Mexican Government Calls for Congressional Inquiry into Alleged Cartel-Connected Judge

Mexico’s government has called for a congressional inquiry into a federal judge who has been behind the release of several cartel members and is currently working to release a top leader with the Gulf Cartel.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mexico’s Secretary of the Interior (SEGOB) sent a formal request to the nation’s congress calling for an inquiry against Cresencio Contreras Macias a federal judge based in the border city of Reynosa.

According to the accusation, Contreras Macias, in his rulings, had sided with organized crime members “promoting impunity and denying justice to the Mexican people,” a prepared statement revealed.

Most recently, Contreras Macias was overseeing the case of Jose Alberto “La Kena” Garcia Vilano, a top leader with the Gulf Cartel. According to Mexico’s Proceso, the federal judge was dismissing charges claiming that federal prosecutors had not done enough to prove that La Kena was tied to criminal activity.

According to the allegations from SEGOB, Contreras Macias was also linked to the release of cartel individuals behind the recent kidnapping of 31 migrants in Tamaulipas. As Breitbart Texas reported, on December 30, Gulf Cartel gunmen kidnapped a group of more than 30 migrants who were riding in a passenger bus. While Mexican authorities took credit for rescuing the group, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was forced to admit days later that it was the Gulf Cartel that had released the captive migrants.

The allegations by SEGOB and the request for a congressional inquiry come at a time when Lopez Obrador has been dealing with the fallout of several news reports claiming that he received cartel funds during his 2006 failed presidential bid, Breitbart Texas reported.

