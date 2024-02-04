TEXAS BORDER SHOWDOWN: 13 Governors Join Abbott at State-Seized Park Along Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott briefed thirteen other Republican Governors on the state’s Operation Lonestar and the latest border security enhancements at a small border park recently seized by the State from the City of Eagle Pass. Sunday’s briefing and press conference to address “Biden’s reckless open border policies” comes on the heels of a busy weekend for the small Texas border town.

The original list of Governors slated to attend the security brief and press conference includes:

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Idaho Governor Brad Little

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves

Missouri Governor Mike Parson

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

According to a statement from the Office of the Texas Governor, Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks joined Abbott in the briefing.

Governor Abbott last week issued a statement on Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself, adding, “President Biden continues to attack Texas and refuse to do his job to secure the border.”

Despite a slowdown in migrant traffic of more than 90 percent from a December high of more than 70,000 migrant entries due to increased military and law enforcement operations underway in Mexico, the seizure of the Shelby Park has elevated the attention on Eagle Pass as it relates to the border crisis to a fever pitch over the weekend. On Saturday, hundreds of participants gathered at a private ranch 20 miles north of the city to engage in a peaceful rally as part of a group identified as Take Our Border Back Convoy.

Just received a briefing in Eagle Pass, TX, from @GregAbbott_TX & Authorities. 15 Govs are on the ground to show our support. This crisis affects all 50 states. Biden refuses to follow the law. We stand w Texas on the front lines protecting the safety and welfare of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/ILl2jZtvS2 — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) February 4, 2024

In response to the anticipated increase in visitors to the small Texas border town, officers with the Eagle Pass Police Department manned the few streets leading to Shelby Park from the busy downtown area, keeping the visitors who did show up approaching the now famous Texas seized border park. Aside from the bustle on the sidewalk, the police department’s actions kept the street outside the park free of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

As the “Take Our Border Back” rally was underway in Quemado, Texas, little impact was felt in the heart of downtown. The day ended as peacefully as it had begun, with the officers maintaining their posts as the sunset in the small border community. Hundreds gathered inside a small ranch at the rally, listening to inspirational speeches and Christian music. An organizer for the rally told Breitbart Texas that activities were being held to show support for federal and state law enforcement in a manner that would not be disruptive to their operations and, therefore, would be conducted peaceably outside the city.

The rally concluded late Saturday afternoon, and the normal calm environment returned to the small border community of Quemado, Texas, as the visitors began leaving. Sunday’s events at the park will see the local police department again bracing for increased traffic in the downtown area of Eagle Pass. The department will again be out in force, controlling traffic and minimizing disruption to city residents.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.