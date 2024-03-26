Exclusive: One Million Migrants Apprehended at Southwest Border in First Six Months of Year

According to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas, the number of migrants illegally crossing the southwest border between ports of entry surpassed the one million mark in less than the first six months of Fiscal Year 24. The milestone puts the Biden administration on pace for more than two million migrant apprehensions for the third consecutive year.

Breitbart Texas reviewed an unofficial Border Patrol report which revealed that the number of migrants apprehended after illegally crossing the U.S. border with Mexico exceeded the one-million mark by March 25th. The apprehension of just over one million migrants during the first six months of Fiscal Year 24, which began on October 1, 2023, falls just shy of the same period last year when agents apprehended nearly 1,057,000 migrants. The pace is also just slightly behind the pace of the record-setting FY22 report — a year that saw the apprehension of more than 2.2 million migrants.

The Tucson Sector continues to lead the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors with the apprehension of approximately 301,000 migrants during the first six months of the year. This is up by more than 167 percent from the same period last year.

While the Del Rio Sector is down slightly from the same period last year, it maintains the number two position with the apprehension of approximately 184,000 migrants. This is followed by the San Diego Sector’s apprehension of approximately 153,000 migrants and the El Paso Sector’s reported apprehension of approximately 121,000 migrants.

The Del Rio and El Paso Sectors are down by six and 47 percent, respectively, while the San Diego Sector is up by more than 76 percent.

On the northern border, the Swanton Sector continues to experience increases in the rate of migrant apprehensions. During the first six months of this fiscal year, the sector reports an increase of more than 110 percent over the same period last year.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.