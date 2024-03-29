GRAPHIC: Angry Residents in Mexican Town Mob Family Who Killed 8-Year-Old Girl

A group of locals in Mexico lashed out against a woman and her two sons, who are believed to be responsible for the brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl. The Taxco, Guerrero, residents brutally beat the three murder suspects until authorities were able to move them back. One woman died from injuries sustained during the beating while her two sons are in critical condition.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains extremely graphic depictions of mob violence leading to the death of a woman believed to be responsible for the murder of an eight-year-old girl in Mexico.

A cellphone video shared on social media captured the scene as a mob of locals turned vigilante and beat a topless woman believed to have been one of the murder suspects. “Don’t touch kids,” the angry townspeople can be heard chanting as they kick the woman. The woman died at a local hospital.

| ÚLTIMA HORA: Linchan con paloterapia a la presunta secuestradora de Camila Gómez, una niña de 8 años asesinada en México. “Los niños no se tocan” La mujer falleció minutos después en el hospital en Taxco, Guerrero. ¿Apoyas este accionar de la población cansada del crimen? pic.twitter.com/VLT791MARX — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) March 28, 2024

The incident began on Wednesday afternoon in Taxco, where a woman had allowed her eight-year-old daughter Camila to play at a neighbor’s house, the news outlet Animal Politico reported. Three hours later, the woman went to pick up her daughter, and the family friend Ana Rosa Diaz Aguilar told her that Camila had never arrived at her house.

The following morning, authorities found the body of the young girl inside a black trash bag on the side of the road on a nearby highway. Authorities claimed that the prime suspects were Ana Rosa and two male suspects.

COMUNICADO DE PRENSA pic.twitter.com/BW2LC37pVM — FGE Guerrero (@FGEGuerrero) March 29, 2024

While authorities looked into the case, neighbors and family friends who were outraged by the murder began their own investigation. While looking at private surveillance cameras, they spotted a video of Ana Rosa and another man coming out of her house with a large basket and a black trash bag similar to the one in which they had found the girl’s body. The two people placed the basket and bag inside a white Taxi.

| Este es el video del momento en que el cuerpo de la pequeña Camila, de 8 años, es subido a la cajuela de un taxi en #Taxco, #Guerrero pic.twitter.com/l0J2P75bSY — Moviendo Ideas (@moviendoideas) March 28, 2024

Local residents took to social media to express their outrage at the murder and the lack of action by authorities. A lynch mob quickly formed on Thursday afternoon. The mob flipped over several cars and blocked certain streets to keep Ana Rosa and her two adult sons from fleeing.

The lynch mob barged into her home and dragged the three adults to the streets, where they beat them repeatedly until state and federal police forces were able to rescue them.

In the aftermath of the incident, the local police chief, Doroteo Eugenio Vasquez, created controversy when he publicly claimed that the one to blame for Camila’s death was her mother for not having taken care of her, Quadratin Guerrero reported.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.