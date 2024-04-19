Body Found near Border in Texas Identified as U.S. Airman

A badly mangled body discovered after being struck by a train on Tuesday near Del Rio, Texas, has been identified as an active-duty airman assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base. The body was initially discovered in the early morning hours after a train conductor made a 911 call to report striking a person on the track. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area just west of Del Rio, approximately 20 miles from the airbase.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, law enforcement officials initially believed the deceased may have been a migrant due to the proximity to the border. A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told Breitbart Texas those initial beliefs were dispelled after evidence from the scene indicated otherwise.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by U.S. Air Force military press officers, officials say the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office notified Laughlin Air Force Base security forces that a body had been found dead near a railway off base. The deceased was confirmed to be an active-duty airman stationed at Laughlin Air Force Base.

“We tragically lost a member of our Air Force and Laughlin family,” said Col Kevin A. Davidson, 47th Flying Training Wing commander. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family and all those that knew him. Our top priority is to support the grieving family, friends, and loved ones struggling with this loss.”

According to military officials, the name of the deceased will be withheld until 24 hours following notification of the airman’s next of kin. The cause of death remains under investigation by the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office.

The air base is home to the Air Force’s 47th Flying Training Wing and the 96th Flying Training Squadron of the Air Force Reserve. The base operates under the Air Education and Training Command. In operation since 1943, the base, located just southeast of Del Rio is also near the U.S./Mexico Border.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.