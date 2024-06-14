VIDEO: Gunmen Fire at News Building in Sinaloa

Two gunmen riding on a motorcycle fired several shots at the entrance of a news building in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. The region is known for the impunity with which drug cartels operate.

The attack took place on Thursday night at the entrance of the building of Adiscusion Digital, a news outlet in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa. A surveillance video shared by the publication captured the moment when the two gunmen ride one motorcycle down the street, and one of them begins firing multiple shots at the building.

The shots struck a sign at the entrance of the building and did not injure anyone, the publication revealed in a statement, adding that at the time of the attack, there were no employees there. Authorities have not revealed a motive for the shooting or if the attack was carried out by organized crime members or by political operators.

The attack comes at a time when numerous press freedom organizations continue to label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for journalists due largely to the impunity with which cartel operators and politicians are able to target, attack, and kill “inconvenient” journalists.

Adiscusion Digital is no stranger to cartel violence, their founder Humberto Millan Salazar died at the hands of gunmen on August 24, 2011. According to a report from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a group of gunmen kidnapped Millan Salazar the day prior. After a day in captivity, they shot him in the head and left his body in a field in Culiacan.

While the Sinaloa Cartel is the dominant criminal organization in the region, at the time of Millan Salazar’s murder, CPJ revealed that the 2011 killing likely came from the politicians he reported on and exposed. Just one day before his killing, Millan Salazar reported on a large-scale fraud and embezzlement operation by political operators.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.