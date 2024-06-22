Serial Horse Rapist Arrested for Fourth Time in South Texas

Authorities in South Texas arrested a previously convicted horse rapist who returned to a local ranch to sexually assault a white mare. The suspect has a history of arrests for breaking into local ranches and having intercourse with specific horses.

Court records in Hidalgo County revealed that sheriff’s deputies arrested 54-year-old Cirilo Castillo this week near Edinburg, Texas, after a ranch owner caught him standing in a chair having sex with the mare. The woman claimed that Castillo had broken into her property in the past to have sex with her horse. Authorities arrested him and charged him with two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of bestiality.

Castillo, who is believed to be a U.S. citizen, is currently awaiting trial on a separate bestiality charge from 2022 when the Texas Southwestern Cattle Association arrested him for allegedly breaking into a ranch in a rural area between the cities of Alamo and San Juan, where the property owners claim he sexually assaulted their mares, on several occasions. At the time, the property owner caught Castillo on video as he fled the ranch while trying to pull his pants up after raping another mare.

Castillo is the same man that Breitbart Texas reported on in 2015 when he tried to rape a horse only to be kicked by the animal. When the property owner said she went to feed her animals, she found Castillo on the floor with a broken leg. Authorities arrested him and took him to a local hospital for treatment. In 2013, Castillo broke into a local ranch in Edinburg several times and sexually assaulted a mare named India. Sheriff’s office officials revealed to Breitbart Texas at the time that Castillo performed various deviant acts on his equine victims, including kissing them on the mouth and performing oral sex on them before getting on top of a chair and having intercourse with them.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.