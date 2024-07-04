San Diego Retakes Lead as June’s Busiest Border Patrol Sector

The San Diego Border Patrol Sector regained the title of busiest sector along the southwest U.S. border with Mexico in June. Agents apprehended nearly 26,000 migrants who illegally crossed the southern California border with Mexico between ports of entry in June.

According to an unofficial report obtained and reviewed by Breitbart Texas, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents encountered nearly 26,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry in June. The report ranks the San Diego Sector first as the busiest of the nine southwest border sectors.

Weekly Update, 6/23/24 – 6/29/24

-3,696 Apprehensions from 62 countries

-116 Unaccompanied Minors Encountered

-40 Rescues

-30 Human Smuggling Events Interdicted

SEIZED:

-22.97 lbs. Cocaine

-15.94 lbs. Fentanyl

-198 lbs. Methamphetamine

-$19,477 Currency

-27 Smuggling Conveyances pic.twitter.com/wHHRT62zS7 — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) July 4, 2024

This brings the total number of migrant encounters in the San Diego Sector this fiscal year, which began on October 1, to approximately 281,000.

The San Diego and Tucson Sectors have been swapping first-place honors for the past few months as migrant crossings from westward from Texas. Tucson Sector agents apprehended more than 22,000 migrants in June, according to the report.

Week in Review… – 3,700 Apprehensions

– 274 Federal Criminal Cases

– 81 lbs. of Methamphetamine

– 46 lbs. of Marijuana

– 31 Human Smuggling Events

– 18 Rescues

– 14 Narcotics Events

– 3 Significant Arrests

– 1 Recovered Stolen Vehicle

– 1 Firearm Seized @USAO_AZ pic.twitter.com/LiZr3aerTW — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 28, 2024

Tucson Sector agents still maintain the busiest Border Patrol Sector title with a year-to-date total approaching 278,000 migrants. Last year’s busiest sector, the Del Rio Sector, fell to fourth place this year with increased enforcement activity in Texas and Mexico, forcing migrant crossing patterns westward.

So far this year, Border Patrol agents along the southwest border encountered nearly 1.4 million migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. This is down slightly from year-to-date figures from the prior two record-shattering years.

A recent gambit by the Biden administration to give the appearance of border enforcement yielded the lowest month of migrant apprehensions of his term, Breitbart Texas reported. Border Patrol agents apprehended just over 82,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry in June.

In January 2021, President Joe Biden signed executive orders eliminating or rescinding the successful policies of the Trump administration, Breitbart News reported at that time. During that month, Border Patrol agents apprehended just over 78,000 migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border between ports of entry. That was the last time that CBP apprehension reports showed a five-digit number — until June 2024. In February 2021, agents apprehended more than 101,000 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported.

The apprehension numbers do not include more than 1.1 million migrants who the Biden administration has granted immigration parole under a program never authorized or funded by Congress, Breitbart News reported in June. The parole pipeline brings foreign nationals to the U.S. through the administration’s “CBP One” mobile app and “humanitarian parole,” Breitbart’s John Binder wrote.

The apprehension numbers also do not include more than 194,000 known got-aways so far this year, Breitbart Texas reported.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.