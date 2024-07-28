REPORT: 3 Suspected Palestinian Terror Suspects Caught After Illegally Crossing Border into California

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents reportedly apprehended three suspected Palestinian terrorists after they illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. The suspected terrorists illegally crossed the Mexican border into California, according to a news report.

Border Patrol agents took three suspected Palestinian terrorists into custody earlier this month after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico into California, the New York Post reported. One of the men reportedly had a “salacious photo” of a masked man holding an AK-47 rifle, the article states.

3 Palestinian terror suspects caught after crossing border illegally as overwhelmed agents warn: ‘I probably let terrorists in’ https://t.co/FIeScJyTq4 pic.twitter.com/o92tZNv5tu — New York Post (@nypost) July 28, 2024

A source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas they could not confirm the report but said it is “highly likely.” Information on Special Interest Aliens (SIA) is generally not disseminated outside of the sector originating the report to be sent to higher headquarters.

Another source told Breitbart that San Diego Sector agents are apprehending so many SIAs that the report is “highly probable.”

The source believes the SIAs are being routed to crossing points in California after Del Rio Sector agents began performing extra background screenings in coordination with the FBI. The source said he believes California sectors are not currently performing this level of vetting.

“Since this whole mess began,” the source added, these crossings are “highly dangerous and this administration does not care one bit.”

The Post reports the San Diego Sector agents apprehended a Turkish migrant in addition to the three Palestinians. The Turkish migrant is also suspected of having ties to terrorist groups.

The four migrants with suspected ties to terrorist groups were transferred from Border Patrol custody to ICE and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force for further investigation.

In April, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported that the apprehension SIAs was climbing along the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

“According to a Department of Homeland Security report reviewed by Breitbart Texas, nearly 25,000 migrants from Special Interest Countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa have been apprehended entering the United States during the first six months of fiscal year 2024, which began in October,” Clark reported.

According to the latest data available from CBP, Border Patrol agents encountered 375 migrants who illegally crossed the border and were later found in the Terrorist Screening Data Set reports during the four fiscal (FY21-24) years covering the Biden-Harris administration.

During a comparable period of the Trump administration (FY17-20), 11 migrants in this category were encountered.

These encounters are not exclusive to the U.S.-Mexico border. Swanton Sector officials report record-shattering apprehensions of migrants from 85 nations, according to social media posts by Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia, Breitbart Texas reported.

The list of nations includes migrants from Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Congo, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Liberia, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Romania, Russia. Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Taiwan, Togo, Turkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

Many of those nations include countries with direct ties to terrorism.