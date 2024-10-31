Police Video Highlights Weekly Chaos in Texas Resulting from Biden-Harris Open Border Policies

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video showing the chaos occurring along the U.S.-Mexico border resulting from the open-border policies of the Biden-Harris administration. The video shows multiple human smuggling operations, drug seizures, and cartel gun battles near the border.
DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez posted a weekly recap showing the department’s activities along the Texas-Mexico border during the week ending October 25.
The video illustrates the chaos that happens all along the border in the wake of Biden-Harris border policies that led to millions of migrant crossings during the past three and one-half years. The activities include dangerous high-speed pursuits, the trafficking of human cargo in the trailers of 18-wheelers, and drug trafficking.
The video also shows the dangers present along the Mexican border as a DPS aircrew captured a violent gun battle taking place just across the Rio Grande.
The gun battle occurred just across the Rio Grande from Donna, Texas.
Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.
