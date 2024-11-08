Texas Cops Arrest 9 Men in Online Child Predator Operation near Border

Zavala County Sheriff’s deputies led an operation within their county designed to target online child predators. On Thursday, the department announced the arrest of nine suspects arrested for a variety of charges related to child pornography and solicitation of a minor, all federal felony offenses.

The arrests and execution of search warrants were part of “Operation Prey on Preds.” The operation took place on Wednesday in and around the county located a mere 40 miles from the U.S./Mexico border.

The Zavala County deputies worked alongside state and federal law enforcement partners that included the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the federal agency responsible for conducting investigations related to child exploitation. During the execution of one search warrant, Mario Zavala a resident of the county was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and delivery of a controlled substances to a minor.

Eight other suspects were arrested and charged with the following crimes. The arrested include Herman Delgado Jr. (online solicitation of a minor and solicitation of prostitution of a minor), Marco Guerrero (suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with other unspecified charges), Gabino Gonzalez (possession of child pornography and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor), Rodolfo Espinosa (sexual assault of a minor and solicitation of prostitution of a minor). Dominic Mendoza, Gilberto Gonzalez, and Rey Pesina were also arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. Gerardo Gomez Jr. is also charged with suspicion of promotion or distribution of child pornography and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Breitbart Texas spoke with Chief Deputy Ricardo Rios of the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office who says the arrests were the culmination of hard work by investigators dedicated to making the community a safer place for the children. In addition to the work done in collaboration with HSI and state law enforcement agencies, Rios says his office conducts organic investigations to root out child predators withing the community. The method of such investigations remains confidential to ensure their effectiveness in drawing these predators out of the shadows according to Rios.

Zavala County Sheriff Eusevio E. Salinas Jr. says “I am extremely pleased with the work of our investigations division and with the success of this operation. Safeguarding our children remains my top priority and I remain committed to ensure it continues daily.”

Agencies participating in the operation include the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Texas Department of Public Safety, Zavala County Constable Precinct 1, 293rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Crystal City Police Department, and the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.