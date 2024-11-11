Twelve Victims Shot in Mexico’s 2nd Bar Shooting in as Many Days

A group of gunmen stormed yet another bar in central Mexico, killing five victims and injuring seven others. The shooting is the second of its kind in as many days where gunmen have fired indiscriminately at bar patrons in Mexico.

The shooting took place on Sunday night shortly after 10 p.m. at a bar called Black Black in the city of Cuautitlan Izcalli in the state of Mexico, El Sol de Mexico reported. Details of the shooting remain unclear. However, authorities have confirmed that five victims died, and seven others sustained gunshot wounds.

The shooting comes just one day after a similar attack took place just 110 miles away in the state of Queretaro. As Breitbart Texas reported, in that case, a group of gunmen pulled up to a bar in the downtown area of the city of Queretaro in Queretaro State. The gunmen fired into the crowd, killing ten victims and injuring 13 others. After that attack, the gunmen fled to a nearby town, where they torched their vehicle.

According to Mexican journalists, the victims in the shooting in Queretaro included members of Cartel Jalisco New Generation, who have been waging a fierce turf war in the nearby state of Guanajuato against the local crime group Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima.

The turf war between CSRDL and CJNG has turned the once peaceful state of Guanajuato into a warzone where gunmen have resorted to terrorist attacks that include not only the killing of innocent victims in local bars but also the use of explosive devices and car bombs in random attacks.

