VIDEO: Gunmen Kill 10, Injure 13 Inside Bar in Central Mexico

A group of gunmen stormed a bar, shooting indiscriminately into the crowd, killing ten victims, and injuring eight others in the central Mexican state of Queretaro.

The shooting took place on Saturday night at the Cantaritos bar in the downtown area of Queretaro, Queretaro. According to information released by the Queretaro Public Security Secretary, shortly after 9 p.m., they received a 911 call about a shooting at the Cantaritos Bar and responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation points to four gunmen with rifles arriving in one SUV and firing indiscriminately into the crowd. The gunmen killed ten victims and initially injured another seven. That figure has since climbed. After the attack, the gunmen drove the vehicle to a nearby town, where they set it on fire. The investigator revealed that they had one individual in custody, whom they turned over to the state attorney general’s office for questioning.

A surveillance video from inside the bar captured the moment of the attack. In the video, bar patrons can be seen dropping to the ground and trying to hide as the gunmen spray gunfire inside.

A motive for the attack remains unknown. However, similar shootings have taken place in other states of Mexico where rival drug cartels have been waging fierce turf wars.

“It could have been my son, a relative, or a friend,” said Queretaro’s Governor Mauricio Kuri Gonzalez, claiming he was coordinating with military forces to implement a swift response and prevent any other similar attacks. “This is something we can not allow in this state.”

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.