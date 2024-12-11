Lynch Mob Kills Three Suspected Kidnappers in Mexico

Authorities in Mexico confirmed that a lynch mob beat and then hung three men who were allegedly trying to break into a home and kidnap a 5-year-old girl.

The incident occurred over the weekend in the small community of San Juan Amecac, Puebla, a short distance south of Mexico City. Based on information released by the Puebla state government, authorities received a call of a lynching in progress and sent out squads of local and state police forces to help control the crowds. By the time authorities arrived, the lynch mob had hung the three men from a light pole near an orchard, El Sol de Mexico reported.

Preliminary information points to the lynching starting shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, when a local sounded the alarm about a possible break-in and attempted kidnapping of a young girl. Neighbors rushed to the house and were able to intercept the three suspects.

For several minutes, the mob beat the men repeatedly and ripped off some of their clothing. The group forced the men towards an orchard where they hung them, Infobae reported.

Lynchings appear to be a rising concern in Mexico as frustration rises with the failed security strategies pushed by the country’s ruling party MORENA. The failed policies resulted in more crime and impunity nationwide. According to the NGO Causa Comun, during the first half of 2024, Mexico had 11 lynchings and 45 attempted lynchings.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.