PHOTOS: Conglomeration of Anti-Trump Leftist March on Washington Mall Ahead of Inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — What began in January 2017 as the “Women’s March” morphed into a smorgasbord of liberal, progressive, and socialist groups rebranded as the “People’s March” ahead of President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Despite broadening protest group categories, the rally failed to muster the size of the initial Women’s March before Trump’s first swearing-in ceremony eight years ago. “Anti-Trump was the only thing the groups seemed to have in common.

Pro-abortion protesters joined arms with leftists of all kinds to march on Washington, D.C., two days before Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration. The Women’s March, organized in 2017 to protest Donald Trump’s first inauguration, invited LGBTQIA, Democratic Socialists, Pro-Palestinian, open borders, anti-militarism, “Democracy,” and climate change promoters in what has been called the “rebranded ‘People’s March.’”

They professed to meld pro-choice advocates with union supporters and “Black and Brown people from everywhere most impacted by a system that doesn’t keep them safe, Police Brutality, Mass Incarceration and colonization,” among other left-wing progressives.

Thousands marched from three locations in the nation’s capital to the Lincoln Memorial. Kick-off stations were located in downtown Washington, D.C.: Farragut Square, McPherson Square, and Franklin Park. The core purpose of the march was to protest Trump’s “fascist” and regressive policies.

People’s March participants carried signs that said, “We Won’t Go Back,” and “When INJUSTICE Becomes Law, RESISTANCE Becomes Duty,” and “Hate Will Not Make Us Great” placards. There were what appeared as a handful of pro-life protesters near the main stage for the rally, but they were accosted and silenced by advocates for the myriad of other leftist causes.

