Mexican Government Announces Arrest of Top Cartel Commander Right After Trump’s Phone Call

Mexico’s top security official announced the arrest of a recently promoted member of the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN)faction of Los Zetas. The announcement came just moments after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke with U.S. President Donald J. Trump about border security and tariffs.

Omar Garcia Harfuch, Mexico’s controversial head of security, shared on social media that the country’s military and his forces had arrested Ricardo “Mando R” Gonzalez Sauceda, an alleged regional head of the CDN-Los Zetas.

In his short message, Garcia Harfuch claimed that Gonzalez Sauceda is responsible for numerous extortions and attacks on Nuevo Leon police forces. Law enforcement sources in Mexico revealed to Breitbart Texas that the man known as Mando R ran a cell of gunmen known as Los Chuky’s, a reference to the horror movie character. Gonzalez Sauceda is believed to be the second in command to Juan “Juanito” Cisneros Trevino, the acting leader of the CDN-Los Zetas.

Los Chuky is responsible for an August 17 attack where gunmen killed two Mexican soldiers and injured five others. In 2022, Mando R is also linked to another attack where he and his gunmen killed six police officers from Nuevo Leon.

The announcement came just moments after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had a phone call with U.S. President Donald J. Trump where she agreed to send 10,000 troops to the border to stop fentanyl trafficking and human smuggling, in exchange for a delay in the application of a 25 percent tariff on all Mexican goods, Breitbart Texas reported.

The arrest caused some confusion since authorities identified him as El Ricky or Mando R., since the name “El Ricky” was used by Ricarco Chapa Maldonado, a long-time regional head for the CDN-Los Zetas who led numerous attacks on rivals and authorities along the areas between Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas. Chapa Maldonado was the subject of several stories by Breitbart Texas for his terror-style attacks in Northern Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.