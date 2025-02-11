Migrant Encounters on Southwest Border Drop 96 Percent from Last Year

Migrant apprehensions along the Southwest U.S. Border with Mexico fell by nearly 96 percent last week, compared to the average number of apprehensions in February 2024. According to data from the Texas Department of Public Safety, apprehensions over the previous seven days in the five Texas-based border sectors fell by nearly 89 percent from last year.

Texas DPS Spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez posted a series of daily recaps showing apprehensions in each of the five Texas-based border sectors over a seven-day period that ended on February 9. During that period, the El Paso Sector, which includes far West Texas and the New Mexico border, led the five sectors in apprehensions of 612 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

The White House posted a video on X showing the successes during the first weeks of the Trump administration. Listed in the video is a drop of 89 percent in the number of illegal alien encounters. It is not clear what data that is comparing and if it is the southern border or if it includes the northern border.

Apprehensions in the Rio Grande Valley Sector came in second, with the apprehension of 392 migrants during the week. This was followed by the Del Rio, Laredo, and Big Bend Sectors with 236, 169, and 52 apprehensions respectively.

The 1,461 migrant apprehensions along the Texas-based border sectors during that week were down 89 percent from last year’s average apprehension rate. The 2,615 apprehended along the entire southwest border with Mexico were down to 374, a drop of 96 percent.

For comparison purposes, Breitbart obtained the February 2024 apprehension number from the CBP Nationwide Encounters report and calculated a daily average of 5,023 apprehensions per day along the southwest border sectors. Of those, 1,909 per day occurred in the five Texas-based sectors.

Much of the decrease can be attributed to the aggressive enforcement actions of the Trump administration and newly announced enforcement actions by Mexico.