Cartel Gunmen Throw Grenade near Police Building in Beach Hotspot Killing Two

Authorities in the beach resort city of Acapulco confirmed that unknown gunmen threw a grenade at a police building, killing two people.

The attack took place on Friday morning outside the headquarters of the Acapulco Public Security Secretariat building shortly after 5 a.m., information released by the Guerrero Attorney General’s Office revealed.

Details of the attack remain unclear, but authorities found the bodies of a male and a female who are believed to have been riding a motorcycle along the street when the explosion took place. The explosion is believed to have come from a backpack left by a convenience store across the street from the police building.

A second theory published by Mexico’s Proceso points to the two victims having been the ones throwing the grenade, which blew up early during the attack.

The once peaceful beach resort area of Acapulco has seen a dramatic rise in violence in recent years as rival drug cartels, including La Familia Michoacana, Cartel Jalisco New Generation, the Sinaloa Cartel, and others, have been fighting for control of Guerrero’s lucrative drug production and trafficking routes as well as the local drug market in Acapulco.

As Breitbart Texas reported, cartel gunmen have a history of using grenades and explosives in indiscriminate attacks in Guerrero state.

In July 2024, gunmen used drones to drop three explosive devices at a police compound in Acapulco. That attack came just days after gunmen dumped 9 dismembered bodies around the city next to various posterboards with threatening messages.

In August 2024, gunmen once again used drones to drop explosives outside of a police and jail compound in Acapulco.

In September 2023, a group of gunmen threw Molotov cocktails at a crowd in a popular plaza known as the Zocalo. The attack injured four innocent victims.

In April 2019, a group of gunmen set off a car bomb in a rural community on the outskirts of Acapulco. The attack took place outside of the headquarters of a local community police force, Breitbart Texas reported at the time.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News Foundation traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas, if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “L.P. Contreras” de la Ciudad de Mexico.