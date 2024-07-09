Cartel Gunmen Throw Explosives at Police Headquarters in Mexican Beach Hotspot

Suspected cartel gunmen threw three explosives at a state police building in the Mexican beach hotpot of Acapulco. The terror-style attack comes soon after gunmen left 9 dismembered bodies in that same city.

The attack took place on Sunday afternoon at the Guerrero State Police headquarters in Acapulco, state authorities revealed in a prepared statement. Initially, authorities believed that the explosive had been dropped using drones. However, authorities have since revealed that a group of men threw the devices from outside of the building into the compound. Two of the devices went off while the third did not explode. No injuries were reported.

The attack with explosives comes almost immediately after cartel gunmen left nine dismembered bodies in bags, inside taxi cabs, or strewn next to banners in various parts of Acapulco. As Breitbart Texas reported, the dismembered bodies began appearing on Saturday night and continued into Sunday.

Authorities have not publicly identified which cartels have been responsible for the killings or the explosive attacks. However, the banners left at the scene of the killings are allegedly signed by Cartel Jalisco New Generation and they claim to be targeting a drug gang called Los Rusos. That drug gang has regional control of Acapulco and according to state authorities had been extorting local businesses and been linked to numerous murders and kidnappings. Since late June, CJNG announced in a series of banners that they would be fighting Los Rusos and putting an end to extortion and other crimes in the region.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.