Gunmen in Mexico Kidnapped, Dismembered Nine Innocent Beach-Bound Students

Authorities in Mexico have remained tight-lipped about the reason behind the kidnapping, torture, and dismemberment of nine students who were traveling through Mexico to a beach town in southern Mexico. The mass killing comes as the Trump Administration imposed a series of tariffs on Mexico as a punitive measure for the “intolerable relationship” between Mexico’s government and drug cartels.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the south-central part of Mexico along a highway near the state border between Puebla and Oaxaca. Authorities found one sedan with a total of nine bodies inside or strewn around the vehicle. Some of the victims had their hands severed, while others were entirely dismembered. All victims had been shot and showed signs of torture.

According to the Puebla Sun newspaper, the nine victims were all students from Tlaxcala who traveled to the beach hotspot of Huatulco, Oaxaca, when they went missing. Their relatives reported them missing on February 27, and it wasn’t until March 2 that authorities discovered their bodies inside the sedan. The victims are described as four women and five men.

Mexican authorities have so far refused to provide case details, claiming they are following various investigation theories.

The case comes at the same time that the White House imposed a series of tariffs on Mexico and announced that the country was protecting terrorist drug cartels, Breitbart Texas reported.

In response to the tariffs, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has called for a large-scale gathering in Mexico City’s Zocalo, where she is expected to announce her own set of tariffs against U.S. goods.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News Foundation traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “|L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City.

