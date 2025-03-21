1st in Nation: Florida Arrests Tren de Aragua Gang Member Under Alien Enemies Act, Says DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his state police teamed up with ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents to arrest a Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang member. HSI says this is the first in the nation arrest of a TdA gang member under the Alien Enemies Act, the governor said.

“Once again, Florida leads the way,” Governor DeSantis posted on X. The governor reported that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Highway Patrol troopers, and HSI special agents arrested a fugitive who is a known TdA gang member. The man is wanted on a fugitive warrant for human trafficking and smuggling, the post states.

FDLE officials identified the man as Franklin Jose Jimenez-Bracho, a known Tren de Aragua gang member. “Bracho is wanted as a human trafficker, smuggler and is also part of an ongoing investigation,” officials posted on X. “During the operation, FDLE Special Agents steered Bracho right into a group of FHP Troopers and other Task Force members who put the cuffs on him.”

The state agency thanked DeSantis for “ensuring Florida’s law enforcement has the power to take down foreign terrorist organizations like Tren de Aragua.”