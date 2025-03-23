Mexican State Police Cops Tied to Abduction, Mass Killings, Say Officials

Authorities in Mexico arrested a commander and an investigator with the Oaxaca Attorney General’s Office over their role in abductions and mass killings. The incidents include the recent mass killing and dismemberment of eight beach-bound students.

This week, the Oaxaca Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of two individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. While the short official statement did not identify the two individuals, local news outlets in Mexico were able to identify and confirm that the two individuals were Commander Miguel A.C.G. and Agent Oscar A.G.V. The state’s top AG’s Prosecutor Andres M.O. was under investigation for his role in the case as well.

Breitbart News Foundation first reported on the case in early March when authorities found the dismembered remains of eight individuals inside and strewn around a vehicle on the side of the road in a stretch of highway that connects the states of Oaxaca and Puebla. At the time, local news outlets had identified the victims as a group of nine students from the state of Tlaxcala who had traveled to the beach resort area of Huatulco, Oaxaca. One of the nine students was found alive by authorities.

This week, authorities in Oaxaca claimed that the eight murdered victims were not simply students but that some of them had traveled to the region to carry out various thefts and heists, Mexico’s Aristegui Online reported. Government officials claimed that the murders had been tied to a fight between rival criminal organizations.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News Foundation traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “|L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City.

The Breitbart News Foundation is an independent non-profit. All content created by it is available for licensing without charge to any legitimate publisher with a large audience and that agrees to the licensing terms. For licensing information, please contact: licensing@breitbartnewsfoundation.com.