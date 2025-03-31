Kristi Noem Warns Those Who Threaten ICE Agents, Officers

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a stern warning to those who would threaten or assault federal law enforcement agents and officers. The warning follows a TikTok poster’s video where he encouraged people to shoot ICE officers and agents.

“If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Secretary Noem posted on X.

The secretary’s warning comes after a TikTok video surfaced where a man encourages others to “shoot at ICE agents on sight.”

The as-yet unidentified man in the video continues, “That’s right, if ICE agents are trying to take you or a loved one, shoot them on sight.”

The man makes the assertion that because of the way ICE agents approach in unmarked vehicles and wear masks, shooting at them would be justified as self-defense. “It could be anybody,” he claims.

“You have every right to shoot at them,” the man continues. “This would be the best self-defense case — you’re just in fear for your life.”

The man then deflects to his political opinions, saying, “What is this country coming to? Why would wanna be an ICE agent anyway?”

“Do you like separating kids from their parents?” he asked. “Do you like deporting students that are studying?”

He apparently believes it is okay for ICE to deport “gang members or criminals. But innocent people is ridiculous.”

He then reinforces his assertions that ICE agents are “pulling up like gang members. They are pulling up like the mafia.”

“You might was will shoot them on site and have your day in court,” he concluded.

Threats against ICE agents ramped up in January when agents began mass deportation operations targeting criminal aliens and gang members, Breitbart Texas reported. A source within ICE, not authorized to speak to the media, told Breitbart Texas that the northeastern U.S. ICE field office received some death threats. The threats were sent via email to the office’s outreach email box. The threats were signed with the names of those sending the threats, the source stated.

Another TikTok poster called on people to hurt ICE agents or even spit in their food.