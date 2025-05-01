Would-Be Kidnappers Now Injecting Victims with Drugs in Mexico City

Authorities in Mexico City are trying to keep the public calm as they deal with a wave of attacks where victims are being targeted while using public transportation and being injected with unknown chemicals. The victims have been reporting feeling a needle prick, followed by loss of consciousness or feeling disoriented.

Since early March, Mexico City’s Citizens’ Security Secretariat recorded 20 separate cases from victims who were all injected while riding the Metro. Mexico City’s Attorney General’s Office has nine open investigations into the matter.

The most recent incident took place this week, when a woman reported feeling dizzy, sleepy, and weak shortly after getting pricked while riding the Metro. The woman managed to stumble to her home in the Cuauhtemoc Borough, where she called for help. Paramedics rushed to her house and, while treating her, were able to find an injection site in her left elbow.

Authorities reported that in the known cases, the victims are mainly females between 16 and 44 years of age. However, there have been at least two cases where the victims were men. In all of the cases, the victims had been riding the Metro when they reported feeling a needle prick somewhere on their bodies.

