Mexican Cops Leaked Journalist’s Personal Info to Attackers

Authorities in Mexico leaked the address, phone number, and other personal details of a journalist who had been the victim of a physical assault after exposing a series of cameras at a shopping center bathroom in Mexico City. The victim’s attackers used that information in a series of attempts to intimidate her.

The incident began in early April, when Mexican journalist Stephanie Palacios exposed a series of video cameras inside the bathrooms of a shopping center right outside of the San Cosme Metro Station in Mexico City. As Breitbart Texas reported, after the initial exposé, Palacios returned to the plaza to take additional photographs and videos. It was then that a group of individuals from the shopping center attacked her and another journalist and broke their equipment.

Initially, the report was taken by local police and by investigators with Mexico City’s Attorney General’s Office (FGJ-CDMX), however, Palacios went instead with Mexico’s Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) since the attacks dealt with press freedom. Prior to her attack, Palacios was already under federal protection due to prior threats over her reporting.

Even though they did not have a case, agents with the FGJ-CDMX began to look for Palacios at her home and call her in an attempt to intimidate her. Then Palacios began to be visited and called by individuals from the shopping center who used her personal information to file false complaints of discrimination against her. The claims point to Palacios having used derogatory terms against the owner of the shopping center. The shopping center and the bathrooms are owned by Diana Sanchez Barrios, a trans activist turned Mexican Senator who owns several businesses in Mexico City.

Since the start of the case, public officials within Mexico City’s government, including a local mayor and some minor officials within certain boroughs, have taken to social media to criticize Palacios and dismiss her claims and the ongoing federal investigation into her assault.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.