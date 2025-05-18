Three U.S. State Department Advisors Gunned Down at Taco Stand in Mexico

Authorities in Mexico are looking into the targeted killing of two men and the injury to a third who provided training to Mexican police agencies and worked as advisors for the U.S. Department of State and other agencies.

The attack took place on Friday night in the city of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, where a group of gunmen pulled up and began firing dozens of shots at three men who were eating tacos.

The Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Breitbart News Foundation that the two decedents were Carlos Amador Chavela and Cesar Gustavo Guzman Gonzalez. Officials identified the third man, who sustained serious injuries, as Pablo Cajigal Del Angel.

The three men had just finished teaching a series of courses to Jalisco State Police officers. According to information from investigators, after teaching the course, the men went to a get-together with other officials. Then they went to eat tacos at a local restaurant where the attack took place shortly before 9 p.m.

Breitbart News Foundation confirmed that Chavela and Cajigal worked as advisors for the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement.

Similarly, Guzman worked with Interpol and various other agencies, including Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office and the Jalisco State Police.

While a motive for the targeted killing has not been revealed, the city where the attack took place is controlled by Cartel Jalisco New Generation, one of the Mexican criminal organizations designated as terrorists by the U.S. Department of State.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that they filed terrorism related charges against a woman identified as a key operator with CJNG that allegedly supplied the cartel with grenades and coordinated the smuggling of drugs and humans through West Texas, Breitbart Texas reported.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

“Williams Cortez, and L.P. Contreras” from the Breitbart News Foundation Cartel Chronicles contributed to this report.

The Breitbart News Foundation is an independent non-profit. All content created by it is available for licensing without charge to any legitimate publisher with a large audience and that agrees to the licensing terms. For licensing information, please contact: licensing@breitbartnewsfoundation.com