CBP: Heavily Armed Human Smugglers Busted near Border in California

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two heavily armed human smugglers during a vehicle stop near the border in California. The agents also arrested two illegal aliens who had entered the country from Mexico.

Camp Station Border Patrol agents stopped a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 8 near Jacumba Hot Springs, California. During an immigration interview, the agents suspected that two of the occupants of the vehicle were engaged in a human smuggling incident. Agents later identified the alleged human smugglers as a male U.S. citizen and a female Mexican national who received DACA status.

San Diego Sector officials said the other two occupants of the pickup were Mexican nationals with no legal status in the United States.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of multiple firearms. These included two handguns and one “ghost gun” style rifle. The agents also discovered additional information for the firearms.

Agents report the “ghost gun” was a privately made rifle with no serial number. A trace on the two handguns came back to a person who was not in the vehicle.

In addition to the seizure of the three firearms, agents found 23 rounds of 5.56mm rifle ammunition, 69 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and six magazines, officials stated.

“These human smugglers and the unlawful weapons that were seized posed a significant danger to the community,” said Jeffrey D. Stalnaker, San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent. “Every day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way to protect American lives. This incident is a glaring example of that and their never-ending commitment to protect America.”

The two suspected human smugglers were charged with bringing in and harboring aliens (8 USC 1324) and unlawful acts involving firearms (8 USC 922(a)).

Agents processed the two illegal aliens for removal to Mexico.