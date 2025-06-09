Mexican Border State Demands Investigation of SpaceX Due to Beach Pollution

Officials in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas have announced that they will be requesting a federal investigation into SpaceX for polluting Mexican beaches after pieces of the company’s rockets have washed ashore in recent days.

Karina Lizeth Saldivar, the head of the Tamaulipas Secretariat for Urban Development and Environment, recently announced that they would be requesting that federal authorities in Mexico investigate the damages and potential damages that rocket fragments could cause.

According to Saldivar, the rocket pieces could pose a potential danger to locals and claimed that her agency would request a formal investigation by Mexican federal environmental agencies. It remains unclear if Mexico’s government could do anything about the issue.

Just last week, the U.S. Supreme Court shot down a lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers filed by Mexico’s government, Breitbart Texas reported. Just one day after the ruling, Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, claimed that her government would be pursuing other lawsuits in an attempt to place the blame for the country’s raging cartel violence on the United States instead of the country’s widespread corruption.

The environmental complaints come just days after local groups reported finding various parts of a rocket washing ashore following one of the test flights by SpaceX. The Mexican newspaper Periodico ABC reported that after the initial test was concluded on June 1, the rocket fell back into the Gulf of America and broke up into hundreds of smaller pieces. Locals collected some of the rocket pieces, and some were even posted for sale on social media platforms.

