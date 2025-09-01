Locals Riot Outside Army Base near Cozumel Beach Area After Girl’s Rape

Locals in the Mexican beach resort area of Cozumel rioted outside of an army base over allegations that a soldier raped a young girl.

The riot took place over the weekend in Cozumel when locals gathered outside of the local army base after a man named Jairo “N,” who is an active-duty Mexican Army soldier, allegedly raped a young girl. Cozumel is a popular cruise stop and tourist destination known for its Caribbean beaches.

According to information released by the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office, the suspect lured the girl with treats and then allegedly abused her. After the victim reported the assault to her relatives, locals rushed to the military base where they demanded the arrest of the suspect and the intervention of high-ranking military officials and government authorities.

The locals got agitated and began throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at the military base, but were not able to make their way inside.

The outrage prompted state authorities to intervene. They subsequently arrested Jairo and formally accused him of sexual abuse.

Rivera Maya News reported the girl to be about nine-years-old.

