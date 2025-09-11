69 Pounds of Cocaine Seized from Cartel Drug Mules Crossing Border into Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted a team of Mexican cartel drug smuggling mules as they crossed the border into Texas. The four illegal aliens dropped backpacks and fled back to Mexico, leaving 69 pounds of cocaine for the agents to recover.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks posted photos on social media showing agents with their trophy of drugs found after an illegal border crossing in South Texas. Four illegal aliens were observed crossing the border from Tamaulipas, Mexico, into Texas, near Rio Grande City.

The Rio Grande City Station agents moved in on the smugglers who dropped their backpacks and fled back across the border river into Mexico. Agents recovered the four backpacks and found 69 pounds of cocaine. Banks reported the street value of the drugs to be more than $2.7 million.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason Schneider called the seizure a “direct hit on the cartels poisoning America.” He credited the teamwork between the U.S. Border Patrol Special Operations Detachment and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers with securing the illicit drugs.