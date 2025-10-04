Trump-Ordered Strike Destroys Drug-Smuggling Boat Linked to Narco-Terrorists in National Security Operation

Under direct orders from President Donald Trump, U.S. forces carried out a lethal strike early Friday morning against a drug-smuggling vessel affiliated with designated terrorist organizations in international waters near Venezuela. The operation killed four male narco-terrorists and intercepted a large narcotics shipment bound for the United States, reinforcing the administration’s aggressive posture on transnational threats to national security.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the attack on the Venezuelan terrorists’ drug smuggling boat loaded with narcotics. The secretary said, “Our intelligence, without a doubt, confirmed that this vessel was trafficking narcotics, the people onboard were narco-terrorists, and they were operating on a known narco-trafficking transit route. These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!”

President Trump confirmed the attack with a post on Truth Social, saying, “A boat loaded with enough drugs to kill 25 TO 50 THOUSAND PEOPLE was stopped, early this morning off the Coast of Venezuela, from entering American Territory.”

Hegseth emphasized that the attack took place in international waters and that no U.S. forces were placed in harm’s way. The attack was carried out with U.S. forces assigned to USSOUTHCOM, the secretary noted. He added that four male narco-terrorists were on board and were killed in the attack.

The White House also posted the video showing the destruction of the narco-trafficking boat. The boat exploded into the flames as a single kinetic weapon struck.

Breitbart Texas reported in September on three previous strikes by U.S. armed forces against narco-terrorists transporting narcotics from Venezuela to the United States. At that time, President Trump warned the Venezuelan drug smuggler, writing, “We are hunting you.”

The president continued:

The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!

Earlier in September, President Trump ordered another U.S. military strike on a drug boat carrying a load of drugs and 11 members of the Transnational Terrorist Organization, Tren de Aragua, Breitbart Texas reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared, “We are going to wage combat against drug cartels that are flooding American streets and killing Americans,” as he prepared to depart on a trip to Mexico and Ecuador.

In February, the U.S. Department of State designated Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, Breitbart Texas’s Ildefonso Ortiz reported. A few months later, in July, the State Department declared that Nicolas Maduro is “not the president of Venezuela.” Instead, Rubio says Maduro is the head of a narco-terrorist cartel that has “taken possession of the country.”

On August 8, Breitbart reported that President Trump signed an order authorizing the use of military force against “certain Latin American drug cartels.”

That order followed the U.S. Government’s designation of Venezuela’s Cartel De Los Soles as a terrorist group. As Breitbart Texas has reported, the criminal organization is allegedly led by Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and several key figures within that country’s military and government.

True to his words, the president’s use of U.S. military force against drug cartels continues.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.