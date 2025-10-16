VIDEO: Shooting Spreads Panic at Mall in Cancun Beach Resort Area

A shooting at a popular mall in Cancun spread panic amongst locals who were forced to run for cover amid the sounds of gunfire.

The shooting took place on Tuesday shortly after 8 p.m. in the Las Americas mall in the popular beach resort town of Cancun. According to local news outlets, the shooting was tied to an attempted robbery at a local jewelry store inside the shopping center.

A group of gunmen tried to rob the Bizarro jewelry store violently, but were stopped by the bulletproof glass panels used in the displays. The robbers first tried to hammer through the glass and then unsuccessfully shot at the glass.

The local news outlet Noticaribe.mx published a short video that captured the moment when nearby shoppers ran for cover in panic as they heard the gunshots.

According to information released by the Quintana Roo state government, authorities were able to arrest some of the gunmen shortly after the attack. The robbery comes just days after a similar incident in the same shopping area.

The shooting comes at a time when Mexico’s government claims that public safety is constantly improving under the current administration. However, cartel violence and poor police response nationwide continue to spread violence to once quiet tourist hotspots such as Cancun, Los Cabos on the west coast, and other areas.

In recent days, Sinaloa Cartel gunmen in Baja California posted two banners addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel claiming that they would be targeting U.S. citizens in response to recent raids by Mexican authorities under U.S. pressure, Breitbart Texas reported.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.