Burned Body Found Hanging from Houston Railroad Freeway Overpass — Homicide Suspected, Say Police

HOUSTON, Texas — A Union Pacific railroad employee reported the discovery of a brush fire near a storage facility along an interstate highway in Houston. Firefighters responded and found the partially burned body of a man hanging by a rope from the overpass, police officials stated.

The grim discovery of a man found hanging and partially burned beneath a Houston freeway Thursday night has drawn chilling parallels to cartel-style executions long documented by Breitbart’s Cartel Chronicles Project in northern Mexico, where bodies are often displayed in public as a message. While Houston police have not confirmed any connection to organized crime, investigators say the circumstances strongly suggest homicide, and the method of display has raised concerns among law enforcement familiar with transnational gang tactics.

Houston Police Department spokesman Lt. A. Khan told reporters that Fire Department crews found the body after extinguishing the small brush fire discovered by railroad employees, KHOU CBS11 in Houston reported.

Kahn said investigators do not yet know how the man ended up in this situation. He added that police believe it is “highly unlikely” that he took his own life. The death is being investigated as a homicide, police stated.

“We do not know the circumstances surrounding the incident. There are no witnesses at this time that have come forward,” Kahn told reporters. She added that foul play is suspected as it is “highly unlikely, almost impossible” that it was suicide. “It definietly seems like it’s more like a homicide,” Khan said.

The decedent was found near a homeless encampment on the city’s northeast side, but it is not known if there is any connection to the camp. No witnesses have been found at this time, police said.

At this time, there is no reported connection to any organized crime activity in connection with this death. The manner of death is highly reminiscent of Mexican cartel executions, which are frequently carried out. Cartels frequently hang their dead victims from overpasses, often with signage warning of future attacks against rivals or police. These events have been covered extensively by Breitbart’s Cartel Chronicles Project.

Related Articles: (CAUTION — Articles Contain Graphic Images of Brutal Cartel Executions)

The Breitbart News Foundation is an independent non-profit. All content created by it is available for licensing without charge to any legitimate publisher with a large audience and that agrees to the licensing terms. For licensing information, please contact: licensing@breitbartnewsfoundation.com