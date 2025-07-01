GRAPHIC: Mexican Cartel Violence Leaves Four Headless Bodies Hanging From Bridge, 16 Others Killed

Sinaloa Cartel gunmen killed close to two dozen rivals, hanging four from a bridge, dismembering some, stuffing them in bags, and stacking the rest inside a van. The gory crime scenes sparked terror as two main factions, the Chapitos and Mayiza factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, continue to wage a fierce turf war that killed hundreds and rages on, for almost a year, despite the many assurances by Mexico’s government about cracking down on cartel violence. The Sinaloa Cartel is designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the U.S. Department of State.

On Monday, authorities responded to an overpass along highway 15 in Culiacan, Sinaloa, where gunmen hung the decapitated bodies of four men. Nearby, authorities also found a van with multiple bodies inside and various trash bags with dismembered body parts.

Taped to the vehicle, gunmen taped a posterboard with threats connected to the ongoing cartel turf war. The gunmen also scrawled with a marker various insults and threats on the side of the van.

Mexican authorities secured the area and then took the bodies to the local morgue. Breitbart Texas was able to obtain exclusive photographs from inside the morgue, where the high number of bodies covered the entire intake area.

Law enforcement sources who spoke with Breitbart Texas on the condition of anonymity revealed that while the bodies have not been fully identified, preliminary information points to the men being gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) who had been sent to Sinaloa from Michoacan and Guanajuato as part of an alliance of convenience between CJNG and the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. The CJNG is also designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the State Department.

The law enforcement source revealed that the victims are believed to be part of a large number of gunmen sent to back up Los Chapitos, however they were discovered and captured by a faction of Sinaloa Cartel gunmen working for Fausto Isidro “Chapo Isidro” Meza Flores who is one of the most powerful drug lords in Mexico and has begun supporting the Mayiza faction. Initially, Meza Flores was a top drug lord within the Sinaloa Cartel who inherited the Beltran Leyva Cartel and largely avoided taking sides after the Chapitos and Mayiza went to war until earlier this year. Chapo Izidro is considered to be

The turf war began shortly after, as Breitbart Texas reported, the Chapitos (sons of jailed kingpin Joaquin “El Mayo” Guzman) set up a trap for their longtime ally Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. They invited him to a meeting only to capture him and fly him to the waiting hands of U.S. authorities.

